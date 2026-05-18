UPND ADOPTS PARLIAMENTARY CANDIDATES IN NDOLA DISTRICT

The United Party for National Development (UPND) has officially adopted parliamentary candidates for constituencies in Ndola District ahead of the upcoming elections.

Frank Tayali has been re-adopted as the party’s candidate for Ndola Central Constituency, while Lloyd Lubosha has also been re-adopted for Chifubu Constituency.

Warren Mwambazi will represent Bwana Mkubwa Constituency, Emeldah Mpupuni has been adopted for Kabushi Constituency, and Ernest Lufunda will stand as the party’s candidate for Dag Hammarskjold Constituency.

Ndola TV