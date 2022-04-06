UPND ALLIANCE NOT FOR JOBS BUT TO DELIVER A RESPONSIVE GOVERNMENT – HIKAUMBA

…….. as MDC toasts Mutati’s appointment as Science and Technology Minister.

Movement for Democratic Change, Vice President Leornard Hikaumba says the UPND alliance is intact and that its’s objective is ,not about jobs but to put in place a government that will be responsive for people’s needs because the past regime had drifted away from serving people’s interests.

Speaking during a press briefing held at the MDC secretariat this morning, Vice President Hikaumba wished Mr Lucky Mulusa, well in his political journey saying it was his democratic right to do so.

Mr Mulusa who served as MDC Secretary General, recently tendered in his resignation letter to the party citing the absence of an appointment into Government as well as being side-lined by both the MDC hierarchy and the UPND-Alliance.

“As MDC we are very happy to have been part of the UPND Alliance in achieving its objective of forming Government in order to rid Zambia of her numerous, cultural, social and political and economic challenges and we shall remain intact” said Mr Hikaumba.

He stressed that the MDC was proud to be part of a Government, whose major objective has been to roll out unprecedented development despite inheriting a broken economy.

Adding that the MDC will continue supporting President Hichilema as he continues to deliver to the people’s needs and to rebuild and reunite Zambia.

He emphasized that it was regrettable that a number of people from the opposition expected the MDC to dump the UPND-Alliance when the numerous achievements by the New Dawn in its first seven months in office were unparalleled and unprecedented.

Mr Hikaumba who also served as Zambia Congress of Trade Union and Civil Servant Union of Zambia President said failure by PF to pay retirees and employ trained teachers and health personnel was hurting.

He noted that the payment of retirees benefits, increament and mainstreaming of social cash transfer, the payment of Zambia Railways workers’ outstanding arrears; the release of Equalization Fund to all councils, were achievements too good to be ignored.

He said the re-introduction of free education from grade 1 to grade 12, the increase in CDF funds from K1.6 million to K25.7 million, as well as the on-going recruitment of 11, 200 health workers and 30, 000 teachers were some of the achievements the past regime failed to actualize in its 10yrs stint at the helm of power.

He also wondered what could have happened of PF had won, because they had no solution to deal with the unsustainable debt

The MDC says it is better off along-side the UPND as compared to being part of the past regime.

Mr Hikaumba says the MDC would soon move into Mongu to drum up support for the UPND ahead of the 14th April, Mayoral Elections.

Speaking at the same event, UPND Media Director, Ruth Dante assured the MDC of total support and that the ruling party was grateful that the Alliance has remained intact and that nothing was going to derail the alliance from delivering a better Zambia.

“ we are here to deliver and the alliance is ready to take Zambia to the final destination which is the Zambia we want, it will be painful to the people because we inherited a chipute and the pus should be removed to relieve people of the pain resulting from unsustainable debt, corruption and breakdown in the rule of law, we are on course ” said Ms Dante.

She appealed to women and youths in MDC to take a lead and ensure that the alliance is sustained.

The press briefing was attended by Provincial Chairpersons, senior party officials, women and youths who gathered to offer solidarity and show their allegiance to their party.

@ The Falcon