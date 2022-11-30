UPND ARE AMATEURS TRYING TO SPIN CONFUSION ON FISP – KATEKA

The opposition New Heritage Party has noted with concern the confusion caused by the conflicting statements being issued by Government officials surrounding this year’s FISP program.

New Heritage Party President Chishala Kateka tells Byta FM News that sadly Government is trying to “spin” the confusion as a side effect of the fight against corruption.

Kateka says it was the same with the health sector where ‘the fight against corruption’ has been given as the reason that there is no medicine in hospitals.

The opposition leader says already UPND government is turning out to be the most corrupt and incompetent in the country’s history especially with hunger being at the center stage for the already suffering masses.

She has alleged that the amateur UPND government has failed at first attempt to administer the important affairs of country.

Kateka says the UPND’s stay in government so far has been characterized by failure to processes the purchasing and supplying of medicines for the hospitals, and failure to provide adequate fertilizer and other farming inputs on time.

The opposition leader shares that this is largely due to massive corruption and nepotism in the so called New Dawn administration.