A MEMBER of the United Party for National Development who was accused of attempting to assassinate former President Edgar Lungu has sued the State demanding compensation for false imprisonment and malicious prosecution amounting to K5 Million.

Mr Mwangalala Nkonde Ngalande is also seeking compensation for loss of business and legal fees in the sum of K630, 000.

This is according to documents filed in the Lusaka High Court wherein Mr Ngalande has cited the Attorney General as the respondent.

Mr Ngalande stated that he was on November 26, 2019, arrested in Kitwe by Zambia Police and subsequently charged with the offence of treason on allegations that he supplied arms and ammunitions.

It was alleged that on dates unknown but between August 1 and December 1, 2019 in Lusaka, Mr Ngalande did conspire with Mr Simon Njovu to procure military equipment namely AK47 rifles, pistols and rocket propelled grenades for the purposes of assassinating Mr Lungu , Service Chiefs, the Minister of Defence, the Speaker and the deputy Speaker of the National Assembly.

Mr Ngalande is also alleged to have conspired with Mr Njovu to source for funding to be used in the overthrowing of the then PF Government.

He said he was detained at different correctional facilities which include Kasempa, Kalumbila and Lusaka Central.

He said during the period, he was being moved from one correctional facility to another, he was denied access to lawyers or relatives.

Mr Ngalande stated that the police used prohibited instruments of torture for the purposes of inflicting unbearable pain.

He said he was falsely imprisoned for 98 days from November 26, 2019 to March 3, 2020 when he was discharged by the Lusaka Magistrate Court after the prosecution entered a nolle prosequi.

He stated that his prosecution was merely based on the fact that he was a member of the then biggest opposition party.

Mr Ngalande complained that it has been difficult for him to rebuild his life and to earn trust and confidence of the business sector and general members of society.

Other reliefs sought include damages for mental anguish, turmoil and distress he suffered as a result of the malicious prosecution and defamation of character.- Daily Nation