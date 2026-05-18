UPND Cadres Disrupt Matero Engagement Meeting with Miles Sampa

By Staff Reporter

Alleged UPND cadres disrupted an engagement meeting in Matero constituency this afternoon, where former Member of Parliament Miles Sampa had gone to thank residents for their support over the past five years.

The cadres stormed the crowd, which was chanting PF slogans and celebrating Sampa’s presence. During the disruption, they attacked Sampa’s vehicle, and some residents who had gathered surrounded him.

Solomon Banda and Edwin Phiri, who were part of Sampa’s crew, said they were beaten by the alleged UPND cadres.

Speaking afterward, Sampa thanked the people of Matero for their support during his five-year tenure. He highlighted achievements under his term, including the construction of roads, schools, and clinics.

Following the recent delimitation exercise, which split Matero constituency into Lima and Matero constituencies, Sampa also asked residents whether they would support extending his mandate for another five-year term.