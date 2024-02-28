UPND CAUSING VIOLENCE, VOTE BUYING IN MUFULIRA’S BUNTUNGWA WARD – Sociality Party

UPND CAUSING VIOLENCE, VOTE BUYING IN MUFULIRA’S BUNTUNGWA WARD – SP

By Fox Correspondent

THE ruling UPND is causing violence ahead of the Buntungwa ward by-election in Mufulira, Sociality Party (SP) Copperbelt Province spokesperson Reagan Kashinga has disclosed.

Kashinga says the ruling party is involved is serious and deep vote buying practices to the extent where the end results of the election will not reflect the will of the people.

He has warned that the people of Buntungwa are not for sale as it seems to be a policy practice under the New Dawn administration.

“The people of Buntungwa are not for sale to the highest bidder and they are resolved to vote for Socialist Party candidate, Andrew Zulu,” he said.

Kanshinga charges that the UPND cadres that have been ferried into Mufulira’s Buntungwa ward have resorted to perpetrating violence in the campaigns ahead of forthcoming ward by-election scheduled for March 1, 2024.

He accuses the Minister of Transport and Logistics, Frank Tayali and his Copperbelt counterpart, Elisha Matambo camped in Buntungwa ward of engaging in vote buying .

“What has compelled me to do this is the violence that the UPND has resorted to and it is something that we cannot accept as political players because we believe that the environment is not conducive for anyone of us. UPND has resorted to violence , they have brought a lot of thugs, they have imported thugs from different districts of this country who are being led by the UPND Mufulira district chairperson, Taurai Zinka and we cannot allow that to continue happening,” Kashinga said.

He charged that Tayali and Matambo are giving out K100 notes to voters and distributing cooking oil and mealie-meal to entice them into voting for the ruling party’s candidate.

Kashinga said the people of Buntungwa are not for sale to the highest bidder and are resolved to vote for Zulu in the forthcoming ward by-election.