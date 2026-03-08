UPND CLARIFIES POSITION ON INTRA-PARTY ELECTIONS

The United Party for National Development (UPND) has noted with concern statements attributed to one Mr. Longwe as published in the Daily Nation Newspaper regarding alleged positions of the party on intra-party elections.

We wish to categorically state that the UPND has not issued any statement dismissing or cancelling intra-party elections as insinuated in the said publication. Any suggestion to the contrary is therefore misleading and does not represent the official position of the party.

The UPND would like to remind all members that the party has an established communication system and leadership structure through which official positions, policies and guidance are conveyed to the membership and the general public. Statements on matters of party policy, including those relating to intra-party processes, can only be issued through these established channels.

Members of the party are therefore strongly advised to desist from issuing unauthorized statements to the media, particularly those that bring the party into disrepute or create unnecessary confusion among members and the public.

The party constitution and regulations are very clear that no member should publicly disparage the party or issue statements that misrepresent its position, especially in situations where no official communication has been made. Those who disregard this guidance and bring the party into disrepute will be subjected to disciplinary action in accordance with party regulations.

Regarding Mr. Longwe’s assertions demanding intra-party elections, it is clear that such statements demonstrate a lack of understanding of how the UPND is organized and governed. Any committed party member is aware that there are clear procedures and internal channels for seeking clarification on party activities, programmes and future events.

Individuals cannot simply wake up and begin issuing statements in the press purporting to speak for the party or questioning internal processes without first engaging the established party structures.

Our records further indicate that Mr. Longwe left the UPND a long time ago, and it is not clear when or through which process he was readmitted into the party, if at all. Additionally, he is not a member of the National Management Committee, and therefore has no authority to issue or interpret policy positions on behalf of the party.

The rank and file of the UPND are assured that they will be guided at the appropriate time by the party leadership on all matters relating to intra-party processes, including elections, through the official party communication channels.

Members are therefore urged to remain calm, disciplined and united as we continue to strengthen the party and serve the Zambian people under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema.

Issued by:

Mark Simuuwe

UPND Media Director