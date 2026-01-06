UPND COMMENDS CATHOLIC CHURCH FOR AVOIDING POLITICISATION OF DEC PROCESS





The United Party for National Development (UPND) has commended the Catholic Church for declining to associate itself with opposition political leaders who attempted to politicise the appearance of Lusaka Archdiocese Archbishop Alick Banda before the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC).





UPND Media Director Mark Simuuwe said the Church’s decision to remain non-partisan during the matter demonstrated maturity, responsibility and respect for the rule of law.





Archbishop Banda appeared this morning before the DEC, where he was formally warned and cautioned in connection with investigations into the alleged unlawful possession of a Toyota Hilux motor vehicle believed to be state property.





Speaking on Millennium TV, Pulse television program, Mr. Simuuwe said the UPND enjoys cordial and longstanding relations with the Catholic Church, noting that many of its members, including senior government officials, are practising Catholics.





He stressed that the party values its continued cooperation with the Church and will keep working together in delivering development and promoting national unity across the country.





Mr. Simuuwe reiterated that investigations by law enforcement agencies must not be politicised in the manner some politicians and stakeholders attempted to do by turning the matter into a public spectacle.





He said there was nothing sinister in the decision by the DEC to summon Archbishop Banda, even though the motor vehicle in question had been seized over two years ago.





“The law does not prescribe a time limit within which a suspect must be investigated before being summoned,” Mr. Simuuwe said.



He explained that the fact that two individuals have already been convicted and jailed in connection with the same motor vehicle was sufficient basis for the DEC to also summon the end user of the vehicle to explain how he came into possession of state property.





Mr. Simuuwe likened the matter to a criminal suspect who may evade arrest for many years but is still subject to the law once apprehended, stating that Archbishop Banda was not an exception.





He said it was wrong for some individuals to drag the name of the Catholic Church into an issue that involves an individual, emphasising that Archbishop Banda, like all citizens, falls under the Constitution and is not immune from the law.





Mr. Simuuwe further cautioned against portraying the matter as politically motivated simply because the Archbishop has previously taken positions on political issues.





He said the Church should instead take a leading role in confronting wrongdoing and promoting accountability, adding that it would be unjust for the law to punish those already convicted while sparing the end recipient of the vehicle.





The UPND Media Director also commended Catholic youths for refusing to turn up in solidarity during the DEC process, describing their decision as a demonstration of respect for the rule of law and national values.





He reaffirmed the party’s position that in Zambia, no one is above the law and that law enforcement agencies must be allowed to carry out their duties without interference.



