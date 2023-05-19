UPND COMMITED TO FIGHT CADRELISM -ANDERSON BANDA

United Party for National Development (UPND) Lusaka Youth Chairperson Anderson Banda says New dawn administration is keen to combat all forms of Negative cadrelism in the country.

Speaking today when he featured on UNZA radio Lusaka star, Banda said that he will not sit and watch markets and bus stations become a war zone like it was in the PF administration.

Banda said that UPND is a party on peace, love and Unity a foundation that has bonded members into a family.

He further added that the party will not allow few individuals and any other youths from the opposition to ruin the peace this country has enjoyed for the past one and half years.

Mr Banda has strongly condemned mushrooming of pockets of cadres taking handouts from people along freedom way.

The Youth Chairperson has appealed to all traders and drivers not to entertain such characters as that will help the trend to grow.

He has called upon law enforcers and the council to up their game and deal with individuals that are standing against presidential order.

“President Hakainde Hichilema has put Zambia on a world map and the achievement made has been necessitated by the restoration of rule of law, upholding of peace and order as well as creating an enabling environment for people to do business. Therefore, as a youth leader, I promise that UPND will not entertain cadres in trading places” said Banda.

Mr Banda said that President Hichilema has set the bar so high for any future president of Zambia and other government leaders.

Meanwhile, Banda has also commended the president Hakainde Hichilema’s good leadership of consistently engaging the media in plight to keep people informed on current affairs.

“President Hichilema is walking the talk because he has so far fulfilled a good Number of promises even before reaching half of his tenure. And it is from this background that the president does not fear media but always engage them to outline the country’s development trajectory, said Banda.

Credit: UPND MEDIA TEAM