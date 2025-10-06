UPND CALLS FOR UNITY, CONDEMNS DIVISIVE TRIBAL REMARKS
UPND Condemns Divisive Remarks by PF’s Mumbi Phiri, Reaffirms Commitment to National Unity
By Wagon Media | 5th October 2025
The United Party for National Development (UPND) has expressed deep concern over remarks attributed to Patriotic Front (PF) member Mumbi Phiri, describing them as regrettable, divisive, and contrary to Zambia’s founding values of unity and equality.
In a statement issued on Sunday, UPND Deputy National Spokesperson Hon. Elvis Nkandu said the comments undermine the very foundation on which Zambia was built — the ideal of One Zambia, One Nation.
“Zambia was founded on an unshakable ideal. One Zambia, One Nation. This was not merely a slogan but a solemn pledge — a pledge that every citizen, regardless of tribe or region, would belong equally to one nation under one flag,” Hon. Nkandu said.
“To suggest that political success must depend on ethnic combinations is a betrayal of that founding vision and the sacrifices of those who came before us.”
The ruling party reaffirmed that President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration remains committed to merit-based leadership, national development, and the collective good of all Zambians — not tribal or regional politics.
“Leadership must be anchored in merit, public service and the collective good, not in tribal arithmetic. Zambia’s leadership will never be defined by tribe, but by commitment to the people,” the statement added.
“This administration will be judged by its policies — whether expanding the CDF, delivering free education, or unlocking economic growth.”
The UPND further called on all political parties, including the PF, to focus on delivering for all Zambians and refrain from rhetoric that threatens national cohesion. The party urged civil society, political leaders, and citizens to reject and condemn tribal politicking in the strongest terms.
“Our unity has been our strength for six decades, and it remains the cornerstone of our democracy and peace. Our future depends not on what divides us, but on what unites us. Together, we are moving forward as One Zambia, One Nation,” Hon. Nkandu concluded.
Hon. Elvis Nkandu, MP
Sometimes I wonder about the dishonesty and hypocrisy which some Politicians have on what they term as Tribalism.
The only time Zambian politics structure was forced not to be tribal was during the second republic, from 1973 – 1991. And from 1991 to 2001 under the MMD.
Thereafter the Multi Party politics fractured into Tribal and Ethnic structures.. What differs is the extent the Tribal bonds have towards the various political parties..and how Politicians manipulate these bonds.
But when you look at the Political Parties in Zambia today, there’s only one Party in which Tribe and Ethnicity are Central to it’s existence…and that’s the UPND.
The UPND has Southern, Western, and North Western Provinces as it’s so called Strong Holds. What is the Factor behind the UPND ‘s very strong hold on these Provinces which it has held from 1998 to date. It’s Tribal Loyalty, and nothing else. That’s the glue which has kept these provinces in the UPND from 1998. This is the reality..in black and white.
When you look at the Patriotic Front. It started First as a Cosmopolitan Party on the Copperbelt and Lusaka Provinces. Slowly it made in roads in the Northern Part , and the Eastern Part of Zambia. How strong is the Tribal hold of these regions to the Patriotic Front? It is very weak. Politicians can talk about the North East being PF , but that’s not the reality. There’s no deliberate forcing of people to be aligned to the Patriotic Front on Tribal grounds in these regions, or is there an inherent inbuilt affinity for this .
People in these regions have an independent mind on the freedom of Association, and it’s not anchored on Tribal Affinity.
That’s why we have a lot of Political parties in these regions, and a lot of Candidates vying for the Presidency. The Tribal hold of Muchinga, Luapula, Northern, Eastern Provinces on the Patriotic Front is at the peripheral, and very very weak , and not central to it’s existence.
Even in Mpika where Michael Sata, the person who formed the Patriotic Front hails from, you won’t find that strong tribal link of people to the party. The Patriotic Front still remains a cosmopolitan party of the Copperbelt and Lusaka Provinces. This is the reality.
This is the same for the MMD and other Political Parties.
For the UPND it is a different story.
There’s a strong Correlationship between Tribe and Ethnicity and the UPND. If a scientific Study was done, from any credible Institution , be it UNZA, Harvard university, Cambridge etc they will find a Pearson Coefficient of close to +1 for this relationship.
And this relationship is statistically significant.
But some people would like us think otherwise.
Thank you.