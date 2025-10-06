UPND CALLS FOR UNITY, CONDEMNS DIVISIVE TRIBAL REMARKS



UPND Condemns Divisive Remarks by PF’s Mumbi Phiri, Reaffirms Commitment to National Unity





By Wagon Media | 5th October 2025



The United Party for National Development (UPND) has expressed deep concern over remarks attributed to Patriotic Front (PF) member Mumbi Phiri, describing them as regrettable, divisive, and contrary to Zambia’s founding values of unity and equality.





In a statement issued on Sunday, UPND Deputy National Spokesperson Hon. Elvis Nkandu said the comments undermine the very foundation on which Zambia was built — the ideal of One Zambia, One Nation.





“Zambia was founded on an unshakable ideal. One Zambia, One Nation. This was not merely a slogan but a solemn pledge — a pledge that every citizen, regardless of tribe or region, would belong equally to one nation under one flag,” Hon. Nkandu said.



“To suggest that political success must depend on ethnic combinations is a betrayal of that founding vision and the sacrifices of those who came before us.”





The ruling party reaffirmed that President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration remains committed to merit-based leadership, national development, and the collective good of all Zambians — not tribal or regional politics.





“Leadership must be anchored in merit, public service and the collective good, not in tribal arithmetic. Zambia’s leadership will never be defined by tribe, but by commitment to the people,” the statement added.



“This administration will be judged by its policies — whether expanding the CDF, delivering free education, or unlocking economic growth.”





The UPND further called on all political parties, including the PF, to focus on delivering for all Zambians and refrain from rhetoric that threatens national cohesion. The party urged civil society, political leaders, and citizens to reject and condemn tribal politicking in the strongest terms.





“Our unity has been our strength for six decades, and it remains the cornerstone of our democracy and peace. Our future depends not on what divides us, but on what unites us. Together, we are moving forward as One Zambia, One Nation,” Hon. Nkandu concluded.



Hon. Elvis Nkandu, MP