UPND CONFIDENT OF BIG WIN IN 2026 ELECTIONS

By: Sun FM TV Reporter

The United Party for National Development (UPND) has predicted a landslide victory in the 2026 general election, confidently asserting that it will surpass the 50+1 threshold required to secure victory.

UPND Media Director Mark Simuuwe stated that the party is well aware of the capacity and limitations of the opposition, particularly the Tonse Alliance, dismissing their widely publicized Plan B as non-existent.

Mr. Simuuwe criticized the Patriotic Front (PF), arguing that the opposition party has failed to fully grasp the reasons behind its 2021 electoral defeat.

He attributed the PF’s loss of power to its alleged neglect of the youth, citing the employment freeze during its tenure as a contributing factor.

Mr. Simuuwe maintained that UPND is on track to dominate the 2026 general elections, reaffirming the party’s confidence in retaining power with a commanding majority.