UPND COPPERBELT PROVINCE LATE GALANT LEADERS REMEMBERED

Copperbelt Minister Hon Elisha Matambo and Sports Minister Hon Elvis Nkandu on Saturday morning led hundreds of of people who also included UPND members at the memorial service and unveiling of the tombstones for the late Ronald Manenga and Gerald Ngoma.

The two gallant youth leaders died following a fatal car accident which happened along the Kitwe – Ndola dual carriageway as they were travelling to a UPND meeting in Ndola.

The accident happened in January, 2021 in which comrade Ronald Manenga died on the spot while Gerald Ngoma sustained injuries and was rushed to Ndola Teaching Hospital were he died two weeks after the accident.

The joint memorial service was held at Maranatha church in Kitwe. Later after an emotional memorial church service, the tombstones for the two gallant soldiers were unveiled at Nkana Cemetery.

Hon Elisha Matambo described the death of the two gallant leaders as tragic which left both the families and the UPND devastated. Both comrades Manenga and Gerald were very strong leaders who were on a crusade to liberate fellow youths and Zambians in general economically.

Hon Matambo said the UPND victory in the last general election is partly attributed to the ground work done by the two gallant leaders.” We chose to celebrate the lives of these two gallant leaders because of their contribution to the fight for change when they were still alive, ” Hon Matambo said.

Hon Matambo paid tribute to the Youth League in UPND under the leadership of comrade Liswaniso, members of the United Party for National Development (UPND), the church and many distinguished stakeholders for putting up a spirited fight which has today earned the party freedom for our country, a dream which comrades Manenga and Gerald lived to see come true.

And Sports Minister, Hon Elvis Nkandu acknowledged the huge contribution comrades Manenga and Gerald made in laying the