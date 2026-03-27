UPND COUNCILLOR TAKES BACK COFFINS AFTER PUBLIC OUTRAGE

Kanyama 13 UPND councilor Leonard Chello has withdrawn the 70 coffins he donated for people who were expected to die in the area.

This week, Chello took to social media to announce that for the future deaths in the ward, he had committed to provide 70 coffins, a move he said is aimed at easing the financial burden associated with funerals.

Chello said the initiative was intended to support vulnerable families during times of loss in an area where burial expenses remain a major challenge for many households.

He urged residents in need of assistance to visit his office, where the coffins will be distributed to qualifying individuals within the ward.

But the free of charge offer was not welcomed by people on social media who denounced the UPND councillor for donating coffins instead of investing in preventing mortalities in the ward.