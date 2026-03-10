UPND DEFENDS MWEETWA OVER REMARKS ON MUNDUBILE, SAYS KAMBWILI ALLEGATIONS WARRANT DUE PROCESS

The United Party for National Development (UPND) has noted the remarks issued by Mr. George Chisanga in response to a statement made by Chief Government Spokesperson Hon. Cornelius Mweetwa regarding allegations publicly raised by Mr. Chishimba Kambwili.

We wish to make it clear that Hon. Cornelius Mweetwa’s remarks were neither reckless nor inappropriate. In any functioning democracy governed by the rule of law, it is a normal and responsible process that when whistleblowers publicly state that they possess information regarding alleged wrongdoing and express willingness to testify, the matter naturally attracts the attention of law enforcement agencies whose duty is to investigate such claims.

The Chief Government Spokesperson did not accuse anyone of committing a crime, nor did he instruct law enforcement agencies to arrest anyone. What was stated was a simple and legitimate observation that when serious allegations are made publicly by individuals claiming to have evidence, investigative institutions should look into the matter.

It must also be clearly understood that an investigation does not automatically translate into an arrest. The law is very clear that every individual is presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of law. Therefore, the suggestion that merely raising the need for due diligence amounts to political persecution is misleading and unfortunate.

We also wish to remind Mr. Chisanga that it was not government that made the allegations against Hon. Brian Mundubile. The allegations were publicly made by Mr. Chishimba Kambwili, a person who previously worked closely with Hon. Mundubile and who openly declared before the nation that he possesses information and is willing to testify.

Under such circumstances, the question naturally arises: what should any responsible government do when such public allegations are made? Remain silent? Certainly not. It is entirely reasonable to expect that investigative wings of the state examine such claims to establish the truth and put the matter to rest.

Therefore, for Mr. Chisanga to suggest that the Chief Government Spokesperson was reckless simply for wondering why investigative processes had not yet commenced is both misplaced and unfortunate. The UPND government remains fully committed to respecting the independence of law enforcement agencies. These institutions operate under the law and will conduct their duties professionally whenever matters that require investigation arise.

We have also observed with concern a growing trend of individuals deliberately circulating misleading information, particularly regarding government development projects. In some instances, individuals are taking photographs of completed infrastructure such as existing tarmac roads and falsely presenting them as newly constructed works in order to mislead the public.

We strongly urge developers and contractors whose projects are being misrepresented to take appropriate legal action against such perpetrators. Government will also not hesitate to report such acts of deliberate misinformation to the police so that those responsible can be held accountable.

The UPND wishes to reiterate that Zambia is a country governed by laws and institutions, not speculation or political propaganda. Any person with evidence of wrongdoing should present it to the relevant investigative authorities so that due process can take its course.

Issued by:

Mark Simuuwe

UPND Media Director