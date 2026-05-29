UPND DENIES FUNDING CANDIDATES WITHDRAWING FROM ELECTIONS



By Nelson Zulu and Justina Matandiko



The UPND has denied allegations that it is funding candidates who have withdrawn from various elective contests ahead of the august general elections.





UPND Deputy Secretary General Gertrude Imenda said the party lacks the financial capacity to fund candidates and dismissed claims that it has been sponsoring withdrawals, especially among independent candidates who later stepped aside.





Ms. Imenda disclosed that many aspirants who vied to contest at various levels entered the race as independents with the expectation that the party would finance their campaigns but later realized they could not manage the financial demands of contesting independently.





She tells Phoenix news that some withdrawals were driven by emotion after unsuccessful adoption processes, with candidates later facing the reality of campaign costs.





Ms. Imenda added that the party should not be blamed for decisions by candidates who chose to withdraw.



Her comments come in the wake of the recent withdrawal of a socialist party candidate in Liuwa constituency, which left former Finance and National Planning Minister Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane unopposed, bringing the number of unopposed parliamentary candidates to 15 and raising concerns about possible candidate buying.





Meanwhile, UPND Ndola district spokesperson David Zimba says disputing the outcome of the recent adoption process amounts to insubordination.





Commenting on UPND Copperbelt youth chairperson Wallen Hinyama’s move to challenge in court the adoption of Warren Mwambazi as the UPND candidate in Ndola’s Bwana Mkubwa constituency, Mr. Zimba said decisions by the national management led by party president Hakainde Hichilema on adoptions must be respected.





He said UPND members have the right to seek legal redress or stand as independents, but their actions go against the party’s position on adoptions.



PHOENIX NEWS