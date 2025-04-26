MEDIA STATEMENT



*UPND denies hand in Tonse coup…..says SP should take responsibility in its nocturnal schemes*



Saturday 26 April, 20025



THE United Party for National Development (UPND) has categorically dismissed allegations of destabilizing the opposition Socialist Party (SP), describing such as an attempt to clothe themselves after being caught pants down scheming to take over leadership of Tonse Alliance.



An audio has gone viral in which Akende M’membe, a senior member of the SP and also daughter of party owner Fred M’membe, and youth leader by the name of Kelvin were mooting to dislodge Tonse leader Edgar Lungu.



“The allegations are not only disingenuous but malicious and a plain vain attempt to drag us into their internal squabbles and schemes in which we absolutely have no interest. Ours is to serve the people to the best of our ability, having taken over a country whose economy was knocked to its knees by the Patriotic Front… It is the PF leadership and their collaborators who have converged on Tonse, trying to hoodwink Zambians once again,” Lusaka Province UPND chairman Obvious Mwaliteta said.



He said SP has failed to come clean on the schemes and has now resorted to scapegoating or at their regrettable best sucking in the ruling party.



The SP, he said, should just confess and seek forgiveness from their partners because the videos have exposed their evil plans, especially at a time the Tonse leader is receiving treatment in South Africa.



“That’s their own treachery hatched from their own factory. These diversionary tactics are old-school and fall short in a basic test of decency,” Mr Mwaliteta said.



He noted that the UPND cherishes an opposition that is fully and robustly involved in checks and balances and not one that is hellbent on a witch-hunt after being trapped in its own nocturnal schemes.



Mr Mwaliteta is proud that the UPND has stabilised the economy, improved governance and sanitised politics.



“The mines have been revived, Zambians are enjoying free education and the farmer is happier than ever before because of timely delivery of farming implements and inputs.



That’s our focus. We, therefore, are reluctant to engage SP whose ideologies, everyone knows, have been overtaken by time and are impracticable society,” he said.



He encouraged his party functionaries not to be distracted and Zambians not to be swayed by such naysaying zealots.



“Instead, join our leader and dear President Mr Hakainde Hichilema as he works day and night to bring Zambia to life once again. It may take a little long but a concrete foundation has been laid and it shall be well.



We urge all Zambians to support the President in every endeavour because he means well for us all,” Mr Mwaliteta said.