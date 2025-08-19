UPND DEPUTY SPOKESPERSON ELVIS NKANDU IS LIVING IN A CLOUD CUCKOO LAND- Maxwell Chongu

UPND DEPUTY SPOKESPERSON ELVIS NKANDU IS LIVING IN A CLOUD CUCKOO LAND

=========================





We wish to caution upnd deputy spokesperson to refrain from issuing statements out of ignorance but wait for a *PASTORAL LETTER* from the church which is well researched.





Last week friday, Hon. Elvis Nkandu issued a statement to say it will be difficult to remove upnd from government in 2026.





We know that Hon. Elvis Nkandu is a minister of youth and sport who has nothing to point at in terms of deliverables under his ministry for the past four (4) years.





We also know that Hon. Elvis Nkandu has spend more time dancing in by-elections than giving policy direction in his ministry.



What we didn’t know is that he has suddenly become a fortune teller to know what will happen in 2026 general elections.





We wish to put it on record that Elvis Nkandu is living in a ” *bubble* ” certainly away from reality in terms of what’s obtaining on the ground politically.





Winning questionable By-elections should not be misconstrued to think 2026 general elections will be a walk over for upnd.





As CF we believe, trust and have faith in the *CHURCH, TRADITIONAL LEADERSHIP, NGO’s* to mention but a few that deal with ordinary citizens on a daily basis and understand challenges that our citizens have been subjected to in the last four years of upnd being in power.





We pray and hope that the church can start issuing *PATORAL LETTERS* for Hon. Elvis Nkandu to have a depth understanding of what’s really obtaining on the ground.





We wish to bring it to the attention of Elvis Nkandu that the biggest opposition political party in Zambia today is actually the people of Zambia themselves and not a single political party.





Elvis Nkandu should search his conscious by answering the following questions which he can use as parameters to see if indeed he was on Terra firma with his statement.





1.. Is a bag of mealie meal at K50



2.. Is fuel at K12



3.. Is a bag of fertilizer at K250



4.. Is load shedding a thing of the past ?





5.. Do small scale farmers get 8 bags of fertilizer each ?



6.. Is the cost of living better than it was four (4) years ago ?





7.. Are basic commodity prices better now than it was four (4) years ago ?



8.. Is the cost of doing business better now than it was four (4) years ago ?





9.. Are civil servants working conditions and salaries better now than it was four (4) years ago



10.. What happened to Youth Employment and Empowerment ?





The list of questions can go on and on but for now we want hon. Elvis Nkandu to use the aforementioned questions as a measuring tape to see if truly his statement is as simple as it looks.



*Maxwell Chongu*

CF National Youth Chairman.