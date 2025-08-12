UPND deserves another term, RPP commends ahead of 2026 elections





WITH exactly one year before Zambians return to the ballot box, the Republican Progressive Party (RPP) has commended the United Party for National Development (UPND) for what it describes as transformational achievements under President Hakainde Hichilema’s UPND alliance government.









RPP President Leslie Chikute, expressed confidence that President Hakainde Hichilema would secure a second term in office based on what he described as a record of tangible progress in governance, the economy and social development.





“The UPND’s record of tangible progress and visionary leadership gives us confidence that Zambians will renew President Hakainde Hichilema’s mandate for a second term,” Chikute stated.





Chikute said the UPND government has restored the rule of law and ensured institutional independence, citing the removal of political interference from the Anti Corruption Commission, an end to harassment of dissenters and the elimination of caderism from public spaces such as markets and bus stations.





On the economic front, the RPP leader highlighted the successful restructuring of Zambia’s debt, the securing of a US$1.3 billion IMF package, and the attraction of multilateral support to restore fiscal stability.





He also noted that public–private partnerships had enabled major infrastructure projects such as the Lusaka–Ndola Dual Carriageway without adding pressure to public finances.





The RPP pointed to the US$1.25 billion Kansanshi expansion and the launch of nickel production in Kalumbila as proof of renewed industrial muscle, placing Zambia on the map as a regional nickel powerhouse.





Furthermore, the party also hailed social gains, noting the reintroduction of free primary and secondary education that has benefitted over two million pupils and the creation of over 50,000 jobs in the education, health, and security sectors.





The increased Constituency Development Fund, now above K30 million per constituency, has also sent thousands of youths into colleges and helped women establish income-generating cooperatives…https://kalemba.news/politics/upnd-deserves-another-term-rpp-commends-ahead-of-2026-elections/



By George Musonda



Kalemba August 12, 2025