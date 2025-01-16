UPND DISCIPLINES TWO MEMBERS FOR MISINFORMATION



January 16, 2025



LUSAKA – The United Party for National Development (UPND) has taken disciplinary actions against two party officials, Kebby Sikangile, a Chisankane Ward councillor, and Frezer Monde, a member of the National Management Committee (NMC), for violations of party regulations.



The party has also issued a warning to members against using social media to attack party leaders or spread misinformation.



Mr Cornelius Mweetwa, UPND Party Chief Government Spokesperson, addressed journalists at a media briefing, emphasizing that discipline would be a central focus for the party as it prepares for the 2026 elections, marking the first electoral challenge for President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND since taking office in 2021.





“Discipline is the cornerstone of any successful team, and it is no different for us as a party in government,” Mweetwa stated. He underlined the importance of maintaining unity within the party, avoiding divisions, and ensuring that no individual or group undermines the party’s collective goals.



The expulsion of Mr Sikangile and Mr Monde followed allegations of misconduct.





Mr Monde, who serves as the Deputy Chairperson for Development, was accused of inciting unrest and advocating for political turmoil through social media.



Mr Mweetwa explained that Mr Monde’s actions violated party regulations, which prohibit such behavior.



“Mr Monde violated party regulations by engaging in public incitement through social media, contrary to UPND’s rules prohibiting such behavior,” Mr Mweetwa stated.





He noted that Monde was given an opportunity to present his case before the disciplinary committee but chose to abscond from the hearing. Consequently, the party proceeded with the disciplinary process, leading to his expulsion.



Similarly, Mr Sikangile, a councillor, came under scrutiny after making critical remarks about the government on social media. In a recorded audio, he described the government as “useless” and expressed regret for supporting it.





His comments were allegedly in response to the government’s demolition of illegal structures in a forest reserve, a matter in which mr Sikangile was reportedly financially involved.



Mr Mweetwa confirmed that Sikangile was given a chance to explain his actions but did not attend the hearing. “We ensured that he was given the chance to be heard. However, he elected to abscond, leading to the party proceeding with the disciplinary process in his absence,”





Mr Mweetwa stated. The NMC ultimately decided to expel him from the party, resulting in the loss of his position as a councillor.



In both cases, Mr Mweetwa emphasized that the party’s disciplinary committee had followed due process, ensuring that the individuals involved had an opportunity to be heard before any decisions were made.





“We ensured that they were given a fair opportunity to respond to the charges. However, they chose not to attend the hearings, which led to the disciplinary actions,” Mweetwa said. He added that the party’s disciplinary measures apply to all members, with no exceptions, and that such actions were necessary to uphold the integrity and values of the UPND.



Mr Mweetwa also cautioned UPND members and supporters against using social media to spread misinformation or engage in attacks on party leaders. He warned that such behavior undermines the party’s reputation and erodes public trust. “Social media must not be used to propagate false narratives. Passing on unverified information tarnishes the party’s image and undermines public trust,” Mweetwa said. He assured the public that the UPND had implemented measures to identify and hold accountable those responsible for spreading false information or attempting to discredit party officials.





He warned that internal divisions within the party could weaken its ability to deliver on its promises. “Our mission is to improve the lives of Zambians by addressing pressing issues. Internal discord only distracts us from this responsibility,” Mr Mweetwa concluded.





The UPND’s disciplinary actions and calls for unity signal the party’s commitment to ethical governance and its focus on presenting a unified front as it prepares for the 2026 elections.



(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM