🇿🇲 BRIEFING | UPND Dismisses Fake Hichilema Resignation Claim, Reports Matter to Police





A fake press release claiming that President Hakainde Hichilema had resigned began circulating widely on social media on Thursday, triggering confusion before being dismissed as fabricated by the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) on Friday morning.





The document, styled as an official State House statement dated February 27, 2026, alleged that the President had “resigned from the Office of the President of the Republic of Zambia with immediate effect” in accordance with Article 106(5)(a) of the Constitution.





It further claimed that he had conveyed appreciation to the people of Zambia and extended “best wishes for the country’s continued peace, unity, and development.”





In a statement issued Friday, the UPND Media Team described the circulating letter as “fake, malicious and criminal,” stressing that it “did not originate from State House and is a deliberate fabrication intended to mislead the public, cause unnecessary panic, and undermine national stability.”





“President Hakainde Hichilema has not resigned and continues to discharge his constitutional duties as Republican President of the Republic of Zambia,” the party said, adding that the falsification of official communication and misuse of State House insignia constitutes a serious offence under Zambia’s cyber security and cyber crimes laws.





The UPND confirmed that the matter has been formally reported to the Zambia Police Service for investigation and urged citizens to remain calm and verify information through official government channels before sharing unverified content.



© The People’s Brief | McCarthy Lumba