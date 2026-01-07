UPND disrespect towards Catholic Church angers Bishop Mwamba
UNIP president Dr Trevor Mwamba says as a Bishop in the Church, he is angered by the disrespect and attack on the Catholic Church undertaken by the UPND administration.
In a statement yesterday, Bishop Mwamba stated that for unfathomable reasons the government has embroiled itself in an unnecessary tussle with the Catholic Church, especially with the Archdiocese of Lusaka, and its leadership, which has led to specific incidents of police action and legal summons.
”I recall the incident at the Cathedral of the Child Jesus, Lusaka, on October 28, 2024, when heavily armed police officers
Bishop Mwamba, with all due respect, you are not going to say UPND is against the Catholic Church. It is individuals who are pocking at the law by doing forbidden activities like keeping bags of money and receiving stollen government property. How do you justify that?
Are you saying the government must just watch while lawlessness creeps into the church which is supposed to be championing uprightness?
Is Bishop B the Catholic itself?
Is he not just an individual in the clothing for the clergy? How does he become the pillar that shook the foundation of the Catholic church?
You need to accept that the man goofed it. He opted for the gold and silver instead of the word of God.
Let the law take it’s course and since he chose to remain silent, that is a clear sign that there is something fishy.
Don’t drag the whole church into this matter.
Aya, Malibu yakuilombela.
How did he, Banda “lucifer”, get the said vehicle?