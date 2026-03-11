UPND Doesn’t have a President Now-UPND Member Charles Longwe

UPND Doesn’t have a President Now-Longwe



UPND member reminds Party Secretariat that President Hakainde Hichilema’s tenure as President, expired in February 2026.



At the moment, the UPND doesnt have a President.





10th March 2026



The Special Advisor to the President

Political Affairs

State House

Lusaka



Attention: Mr. Levy Ngoma



Dear Sir,



RE: OFFICE BEARERS TENURE – UPND PARTY



The above caption pertains to the matter at hand.



For your information, my attached correspondence addressed to Ms. Gertrude Imenda of the United Party for National Development (UPND) is provided to note my interest.





It is my position that, due to effluxion of time, the term of office for His Excellency, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, as the party president of the UPND, expired along with the entire National Management Committee of the UPND. This term lapsed on Friday, February 13, 2026, in accordance with Articles 56 and 75 of the party constitution.





Consequently, His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zambia, together with the other registered party office bearers, may be subject to penalty fines.





If it were not for the immunities ordained on such a high office under the law, the witnessed shortcomings of the known individuals would be considered not only as being glossly negligent but also notably, in an election year, as intentional sabotage.





The caginess of the party Secretariate and the operational failure of the respective party’s portfolio committees may lead to a constitutional paralysis within the organisation.





The current situation in the party is highly concerning and warrants immediate action.





Therefore, pursuant to Article 8(a) of the party’s constitution, having considered the overall welfare and the lawful continuity of our club, by this communication, His Excellency the President is notified of my intent to intervene in terms of Article 60(2)(f) of the Republican constitution.





—



I thank you in advance for your cooperation.



Charles Longwe

A UPND Member



CC Mr. Mwambazi – Chief Registrar of Societies- MOHAIS