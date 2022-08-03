UPND DOESN’T KNOW THE SUFFERINGS OF ZAMBIANS

…… they have the pomposity ‘yonyaula bantu mumatu’ – Mourhinho

Lusaka…. Friday, July 29, 2022 (Smart Eagles)

Aba bantu ni ambula matu, ndiye mwe balili, Patriotic Front Media Director Antonio Mwanza slams the ruling UPND over the running of the affairs of the country.

Mr Mwanza said the New Dawn Administration has the pomposity to lie to Zambians as though they are children.

Regarding the issue of fuel prices, the PF Media Director accused the UPND government of always using the war in Ukraine as an excuse for the increment.

He however argued that government first increased the prices way before the said war started.

“Aba bantu, they have a pomposity yonyaula bantu mumatu. They have the pomposity to lie to the Zambian people as if us we are duffed, sitiganiza, ndise bana. They always use the war in Ukraine as an excuse for high fuel prices,” he said.

“But this government first increased the price of fuel on 16th December 2021, kulibe nkhondo ku Ukraine. So what was the basis of the increment in December? People who are doing businesses, people who are Economists have advised them not to be reviewing the prices of fuel monthly…..it distorts business and it is very difficult for people to plan.”

Meanwhile, Mr Mwanza has castigated Minister of Green Economy Collins Nzovu for insinuating that Zambia has for the first time attained liberty following UPND’s victory in last year’s elections.

“But aba bantu ni ambula matu, ndiye mwe balili. These people are full of themselves, they think they are so special. I can’t believe what I am reading on social media. A Minister Collins Nzovu has posted on social media to say August should be declared a month of liberation. Zambia is slowly turning into a country of milk and honey, that we as Zambians should celebrate our independence from 12 August when UPND won elections,” he said.

“What an insult to president Kenneth Kaunda, may his soul rest in peace, who fought for the independence that Mr Nzovu today is enjoying. What an insult to the contributions that Dr Fredrick Titus Chiluba contributed to the liberation…..to the liberization of the economy and the democratization of this country.”

He explained that UPND has lost touch with realities on the ground.

Mr Mwanza lamented that the new dawn government doesn’t know the sufferings of ordinary Zambians.

“A Nzovu salary yabo ni K1,009,0000 per month…..then, aba ma ministers aba, housing allowance chabe, ni K20,000, per month. Aba ma Minister sibagula na fuel so sibaziba kuti banaikila. Sibalipila malaiti, sibalipila manzi, so sibaziba navamene vichitika,” he said.

“That is why he is saying Zambia is a country of milk and honey because as far as he is concerned, he is really enjoying milk and honey. What I am trying to tell you is they have lost touch with realities on the ground. They don’t know the sufferings of the Zambian people.