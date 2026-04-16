UPND ELECTORAL BODY DISMISSES LONGWE PETITION AGAINST GENERAL ASSEMBLY



The Independent Electoral Commission of the United Party for National Development (UPND) has dismissed an appeal by Mr Charles Longwe and two others that sought to block the holding of the party’s General Assembly, describing it as lacking merit.





In a letter dated April 15, 2026, addressed to Mr Longwe and obtained by the UPND Media Team, the Commission ruled that the petition challenging the filing of nomination papers for the position of party president was unfounded.





The Commission stated that it convened on April 14, 2026 to deliberate on the matter and based its determination on the UPND Constitution, the General Assembly Electoral Regulations and Guidelines, as well as the Constitution of Zambia.





According to the findings, the Elections Committee acted within its mandate when it extended the timeline for the filing of presidential nominations.



“It is a well-established principle of administrative and constitutional practice that a body vested with the authority to make regulations possesses implied powers to vary, amend, or extend those regulations where circumstances so require,” the letter read in part.





The Commission noted that although the extension was not explicitly stated in the initial notice, it fell within the administrative discretion of the Elections Committee to facilitate the smooth conduct of the electoral process.





It further cited Article 271 of the Constitution of Zambia, which provides for the interpretation of powers in a manner that ensures effective discharge of functions.



The Commission also found that the extension of the nomination period did not compromise fairness, transparency, or democratic principles as provided under Article 60(2) of the Constitution.



In its determination, the Commission said the filing of nomination papers outside the initially stated timeframe, but within the extended period, did not invalidate any candidature.



“Accordingly, your appeal is therefore dismissed for being frivolous and lacking merit,” the Commission stated.



The electoral body reaffirmed its commitment to upholding a credible, fair, and lawful electoral process in line with both the party constitution and the laws of Zambia.



The dismissal of the petition effectively cleared the way for the UPND General Assembly to proceed without legal hindrance.



The UPND has re-elected Hakainde Hichilema as party president after he went through unopposed at the General Assembly, automatically becoming the party’s presidential candidate for the August 2026 General Elections.



Returning Officer Isaac Mwanza, together with a team of commissioners, declared President Hichilema duly elected at 13:30 hours during the General Assembly held at Mulungushi International Conference Centre.



© UPND Media Team