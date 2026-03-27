UPND eliminates Nkombo from NMC, fires him head of politics

The faltering political life of Gary Nkombo has suffered another blow after the ruling UPND paged him the veteran law maker from its top leadership.

Nkombo, one of the most recognizable faces of the UPND’s 2021 election victory, has been a long term serving head of elections before this dismissal.

His once vibrant political career has in recent times suffer frequent injuries and set backs.

In May 2025, Nkombo was fired as local government minister in very unclear circumstances with most insiders accusing of being ‘over ambitious’ for a party pursuing stability.

Nkombo’s imminent dismissal as chairman of elections in UPND became very apparent after he was sidelined during the last Chawama by-election.

Nkombo was among the UPND MPS accused of betraying for not voting for the Constitution amendment ‘Bill 7’ last month.

With this dismissal a few months before the August crucial election, Nkombo’s chances of seeking another term as Mazabuka has become slimmer.

Nominated UPND MP Likando Mufalali has been appointed as Nkombo’s replacement to head the crucial position as head of elections in the ruling party.