UPND ENTICED COUNCILORS TO RESIGN – MUNDUBILE

…as he castigates the New Dawn over the by elections to be held on 20th

Lusaka…. Monday January 2, 2023 (Smart Eagles)

PF presidential hopeful Hon Brian Mundubile has castigated the Hakainde Hichilema led regime over the many by elections amidst the economic hardships the country is grappling with.



Hon Mundubile charged that the UPND government enticed councilors to resign as they were offered jobs in the civil service.

He said the money channeled to the by elections could be used to buy medicines in hospitals and other issues of national importance.

The opposition leader reminded Zambians that President Hichilema, while in opposition, said he hated the idea of having by elections as they were a strain on the treasury.



He however told Zambians that the UPND petitioned all the Parliamentary seats apart from four when they formed government.

Hon Mundubile added that the ruling party also petitioned over 200 councilors.



“He was asked in Parliament what about how much money will be used for by elections, nothing has been done. The system the UPND are now using, the corruption they are using, they can make adverts about recruiting in the prisons, we are recruiting in the police service, they send the DCs and others to manipulate councilors to resign promising them jobs,”

“This is corruption. This is what is happening everywhere. Every single day government is talking about corruption. The corruption that is in the UPND is the sophisticated kind of corruption.”



He accused the UPND of not caring that there are no medicines in the country.

“They want to entice all the councilors into giving them jobs…. for their own interests. They don’t care that there are no medicines in hospitals, they don’t care that the roads are not in good condition. If you look at the cost of these by elections, it can buy medicines in hospitals….” He said.



On January 20th, ECZ is scheduled to hold Ward by-elections in Itala Ward of Lunga Town Council in Luapula Province, Kashikishi Ward of Nsama Town Council in Northern Province, Kapanda Ward of Kasama Municipal Council in Northern Province and Nyatanda Ward of Chavuma Town Council in North-Western Province.

The by-elections have arisen due to resignations of councilors in the four (4) wards.