UPND EXPELS OVER 150 YOUTHS FOR MISCONDUCT IN KITWE, LIVINGSTONE AND MPIKA





The United Party for National Development (UPND) has expelled more than 150 youths across the Copperbelt, Southern and Muchinga Provinces for gross misconduct, criminal behaviour and bringing the name of the ruling party into disrepute.



Starting with the Copperbelt, UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda disclosed that a group of unruly youths linked to the “Jerabos” community had been identified for involvement in lawlessness in Kitwe. He said the group, allegedly backed by named political and business figures, had been intimidating residents, issuing threats and even brandishing firearms.



Mr. Imenda named the suspected ringleaders adding that the party had instituted disciplinary action and that the masterminds behind the misconduct would soon be exposed and dealt with.

He emphasized that the UPND would not allow any individual or group to hide behind party colours to commit crimes or disturb public peace.



Shifting to Southern Province, Mr. Imenda confirmed the expulsion of a group calling itself “Zaire Police” in Livingstone. The youths had stormed an ECZ voter registration centre where they harassed would-be voters, intimidated registration officers and caused panic among citizens.

The same group later attempted to intimidate officers at a police station, prompting law enforcement to intervene.

One youth was shot in the leg while advancing aggressively toward officers.

“This is criminal behaviour, not politics,” Mr. Imenda said. “We will not shield anyone using UPND regalia to commit illegal acts. The police must handle these cases firmly and professionally.”



In Mpika, another group of youths was expelled for vandalising and ransacking Michael Chilufya Sata Level One Hospital in Sido area. The individuals destroyed equipment in the operating theatre, labour ward and doctors’ hostels, and even stole building materials which they later used to construct personal business structures, all while claiming to be acting on behalf of the UPND.



Mr. Imenda said it was disappointing that such behaviour emerged barely days after President Hakainde Hichilema had publicly reaffirmed that there would be no return to cadre lawlessness under his leadership.



He stressed that discipline remains a cornerstone of the UPND, backed by Regulation No. 7 of the party’s disciplinary code, which outlines offences punishable within the party structure. The actions taken, he said, were consistent with these regulations and essential in preserving the party’s integrity and public confidence.

“President Hichilema has repeatedly stated that anyone who breaks the law will face consequences, whether they belong to the ruling party or the opposition. No one will be protected,” he added.



The expelled youths have been barred from participating in UPND activities, issuing statements on behalf of the party, appearing in the media under the party’s name or engaging any institution while purporting to represent the UPND.



Mr. Imenda reaffirmed that the UPND, as the party in government, carries the responsibility of demonstrating exemplary discipline and ensuring that citizens feel safe and protected under its leadership.



He was flanked during the briefing by National Youth Chairperson Gilbert Liswaniso and Media Director Mark Simuuwe, who both echoed the Secretary General’s message that the party will not compromise on discipline or accountability.