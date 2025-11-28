UPND expels Zaire Police after they harassed Livingstone residents and Police



UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda has announced the expulsion of party members calling themselves Zaire Police after the cadres harassed Electoral Commission of Zambia — ECZ staff who declined to give them VIP registration treatment.





According to Imenda’s narration, the Zaire Police had become a powerful notorious gang that would have people urinate and do a number two on themselves at their sight.





He says the UPND has acted on three groups of youths, one in Mpika, the other two in Livingstone and Copperbelt.



He says the affected groups of youths should never been seen anywhere near UPND party activities.





Flanked by National Youth Chairman Gilbert Liswaniso, the UPND Secretary General said, “The cadres who I have mentioned in all these skirmishes… are all dismissed from the party. We have dismissed them forthwith and we will make sure that they should never be involved in any party activity.”





He has asked his party leadership to not allow the expelled notorious Zaire Police and others to use the UPND party regalia to mistreat Zambians.





“We will not allow them to use the name of the party merely because the party is ruling and treat people who voted for us as if they are inferior to them,” Imenda says.





He had advised the three youth gangs to join political parties that tolerate violence.



Picture: SG Batuke Imenda and National Youth Chairman Gilbert Liswaniso during a Press Briefing in Lusaka.