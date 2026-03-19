🇿🇲 BRIEFING | UPND Faces Internal Legal Challenge as Party Structure Comes Under Scrutiny





A legal challenge has emerged within the United Party for National Development (UPND), with member Charles Longwe taking the party’s top leadership to court over alleged failure to hold an elective general conference within the prescribed constitutional timelines.





In documents filed before the Lusaka High Court, Longwe argues that the tenure of the National Management Committee, including that of Secretary General Batuka Imenda and the party presidency, expired in February 2026. He contends that continued occupation of office beyond this period renders the current leadership structure unlawful.





At its core, this is not just a procedural dispute.



It is a challenge to the internal legitimacy of the ruling party’s leadership structure.





The timing is significant.



The case comes at a moment when the UPND is consolidating political ground ahead of future electoral cycles, while also expanding its presence in regions previously dominated by the opposition. A legal question around internal compliance introduces a new layer of vulnerability.





Longwe is seeking far-reaching remedies.



These include an injunction restraining the Secretary General and party officials from performing administrative functions, as well as a court-appointed interim committee to oversee party operations and organise fresh elections across all structures.





If upheld, the implications could extend beyond internal party administration.



The case raises questions about compliance with both the party constitution and Article 60 of Zambia’s national constitution, which governs the operations of political parties. At the extreme end, arguments presented suggest potential exposure to deregistration risks if the party is deemed to be operating outside legal bounds.





Crowded political support does not shield parties from constitutional scrutiny.



And internal legal challenges, even when initiated by individual members, can carry broader political consequences if they gain traction.





What remains unclear is how the party will respond.



Whether this matter is treated as an isolated internal dispute or evolves into a wider test of intra-party governance could shape both legal and political outcomes in the weeks ahead.



© The People’s Brief | Goran Handya