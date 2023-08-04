UPND Failure To Run The Mines Will Totally Collapse The Economy- Former Minister of Mines Hon Richard Musukwa

UPND FAILURE TO RUN THE MINES WILL TOTALLY COLLAPSE THE ECONOMY-Hon MUSUKWA.

……….says the Mining sector is currently in ICU.

Lusaka……Thursday, August , 3, 2023 [SMART EAGLES]

Former Minister of Mines Hon Richard Musukwa has warned that failure by the current Government to run the mining sector will bring total collapse to the economy.

Speaking when he featured on 5FM’s burning issue, Hon Musukwa said the Mining Industry is in Intensive Care Unit under the UPND Administration and must be resolved quickly because it is good for the people.

He said indicators such as the foreign exchange on Zambia largely depends on the Mining Industry.

He said all the issues which are being managed are run artificially until the mining industry is addressed.

Hon Musukwa has questioned the rationale behind taxing Citizens and letting big multi national companies go Scott free.

He said the PF has no apologies for having asked the mines a fair return to the people of Zambia.

He said tax breaks are only entertained by people who have kitchen discussions with Multi- national companies

“What sensible Government taxes its own people and leave multi national companies free. The tax regime we had put was a win-win. The cost of living is high while mining companies have tax breaks.

“In an open and transparent Government, mining companies must pay what is due to the Zambian people. One of the high profile costs is to do with electricity tariffs.

And Hon Musukwa said the Mining sector must never be politicised.

He said there is need to ensure that people’s jobs are protected

He has also rubbished claims that it is UPND Government that has started mapping of minerals countrywide.

Hon Musukwa has also stated that Zambia has got a lot of precious mineral reserves arguing that there was no drama under the PF because no Government was involved as is the case with the UPND.

“There are more rich reserves of Gold in other parts of the country. It is not this Government who are doing the mapping, it was the Geological survey that has been going round. You did not see sugilite scandal under PF because there was no Government official involved. It was operated under the Ministry…,” he said.