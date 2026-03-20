🇿🇲 BUILD-UP | UPND Gains Ground in Muchinga as Defections Signal Early Pre-Election Realignment



Two Patriotic Front (PF) Members of Parliament from Muchinga Province have crossed over to the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND), in a development that adds to signs of shifting political alignment ahead of the 2026 general elections.





Sunday Chanda, MP for Kanchibiya, and Majory Nakaponda, MP for Isoka, formally joined the UPND yesterday, with PF President and Leader of the Opposition Robert Chabinga present during the transition. Mr Chanda indicated that councillors in his constituency are expected to follow, pointing to a broader movement beyond individual defection.





At face value, this is a routine political crossover.



But in context, it reflects something more deliberate.





Muchinga Province has long formed part of the PF’s political backbone. Movement within this region, particularly involving sitting Members of Parliament and local structures, suggests early signs of erosion in what was once considered stable opposition ground.





The timing is notable.



With Parliament expected to dissolve in May, the political window for repositioning is narrowing. Defections at this stage are rarely isolated. They tend to signal calculations about electoral viability, access to structures, and alignment with perceived momentum heading into a national vote.





Public reasons offered by the defectors centred on policy.



Ms Nakaponda cited government programmes such as free education, while endorsements from council chairpersons across Nakonde, Chinsali, Shiwang’andu, Isoka, Mafinga, and Kanchibiya framed the UPND as best placed to sustain development in the province.





Such justifications carry political weight.



But they also sit alongside a familiar pre-election pattern, where local actors recalibrate positions in response to shifting power dynamics and resource access tied to incumbency.





For the UPND, the gains are both symbolic and structural.



Symbolically, they reinforce a narrative of growing national reach, particularly in regions where the party has historically struggled. Structurally, the movement of MPs, councillors, and civic leaders strengthens grassroots networks ahead of campaign mobilisation.





For the PF, the implications are more complex.



While defections are not uncommon in Zambia’s political cycle, movement at this level raises questions about internal cohesion and the party’s ability to retain influence in key provinces as the election approaches.





Crowds and endorsements can signal momentum.



But electoral outcomes are shaped by organisation, messaging, and voter turnout.



What follows next will be critical.





Whether this development triggers further defections, or prompts consolidation within the opposition, may define the early balance of power as the country moves closer to dissolution and the formal start of the campaign season.



© The People’s Brief | Ollus R. Ndomu