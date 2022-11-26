LANGSON PHIRI WROTE…

UPND GOVERNMENT MUST INVOLVE MILITARY IN DELAYED DISTRIBUTION OF FARMING INPUTS.

The immediate major impact of the late distribution of farming inputs to our people is the increase of POVERTY at HOUSEHOLD LEVEL.

The majority of our people who are small scale farmers will fail to afford basic essential for their survival.

Unfortunately, this is compounded by the fact that the New Dawn Government has halved the beneficiaries of FISP from 1 million to 5 hundred thousand.

Indeed Paramount Chief Mpezeni’s of Eastern Province has got all the reasons to get upset and talk tough against the Government. His chiefdom is agricultural dependent like many others across the Country.

Economically, Zambia will suffer from cash flow deficiency as local small and medium farmers play a huge role in keeping the money in local circulation.

With local suppliers being audited and not paid by the Government, local entrepreneurs will be hard hit the most. Indeed the struggle will become more real going forward.

I wish to call on President Hakainde Hichilema to declare the late distribution of farming inputs across the Country a NATIONAL CRISIS and involve the military (ZNS and the ARMY) in the DISTRIBUTION.

The military can distribute the farming inputs in record time across the Country because their mobilisation speed is superb.

