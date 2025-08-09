UPND HAILS MFUWE BY-ELECTION WIN, CREDITS DEVELOPMENT AGENDA AND CALLS FOR UNITY





LUSAKA – The ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) has described its latest parliamentary by-election victory in Mfuwe as “a win for the whole country,” attributing the result to the government’s record in delivering free education, youth skills training, and expanded social support programs.





Speaking at a press briefing at Anderson Kambela Mazoka House in Lusaka, UPND spokesperson Mr. Simuuwe said the win was the seventh parliamentary seat the party has taken in eight contests since forming government in 2021, alongside multiple ward victories nationwide.





Mr. Simuuwe recounted that since 2021, UPND has strengthened its parliamentary presence by winning key constituencies, including Kabwata, Kabushi, Kwacha, Kawambwa Central, Pambashe, Lumezi, and now Mfuwe.





In ward by-elections, victories include Allen Chikonde in Shabo Ward, Nchelenge District, and Abob Mumba in Kashiba Ward, Mpongwe District.





“These results show the confidence Zambians have in our leadership, vision, and commitment to peace, unity, and inclusive development,” Mr. Simuuwe said, praising the Electoral Commission of Zambia and security agencies for conducting peaceful and credible polls.





“The people have shown appreciation for free education, increased CDF, recruitment of teachers and health workers, youth empowerment programs, and many other tangible results,” Mr. Simuuwe said.





Mr. Simuuwe outlined several milestones under President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership which includes; recruitment of thousands of teachers, clinicians, midwives, and other professionals, ending the previous employment freeze; expansion of the Constituency Development Fund beyond earlier promises; prompt payment to farmers, a departure from long delays in the past.





Other achievements are; revival of the Flying Doctor Service to deliver health care to remote areas and graduation of more than 53,000 young people from free vocational training in carpentry, welding, aquaculture, and other trades





Addressing environmental issues in mining areas, Mr. Simuuwe said government agencies had acted through water testing and supply suspensions to safeguard public health.





Mr. Simuuwe criticised recent remarks by the U.S. Ambassador advising residents to relocate from affected areas, calling them “undiplomatic” and an infringement on Zambia’s sovereignty.





He also charged that the opposition has failed to present a clear alternative vision, despite repeatedly claiming they would unseat the UPND in 2026. “They have no roadmap for what they would do for the people once in office,” he said.





Commenting on the recent South African court ruling that the remains of sixth Republican President Edgar Chagwa Lungu be repatriated for a dignified send-off, Mr. Simuuwe said the matter was not about winners or losers but about justice and national unity.



He commended President Hichilema’s leadership during the process, saying it prioritised Zambia’s dignity and sovereignty over political convenience.





“This peaceful and dignified repatriation is a victory for Zambia and a landmark for the SADC region,” he said, adding that it had united citizens across political divides.



Mr. Simuuwe urged party members and supporters to remain motivated and united.





“These victories are not just political gains, they are a reaffirmation of our commitment to deliver development, uphold democracy, and improve the quality of life for all Zambians,” he said.



© UPND Media Team