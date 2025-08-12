UPND HAILS PARTY UNITY AND PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S ACHIEVEMENTS AS 2026 COUNTDOWN BEGINS



© UPND Media

UNITED PARTY FOR NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT (UPND)

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY GENERAL

Press Statement For Immediate Release

12th August, 2025

UPND SECRETARY-GENERAL THANKS MEMBERS FOR STAYING UNITED AND REAFFIRMS SUPPORT FOR PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA AS THE NATION COUNTS DOWN TO 2026

The United Party for National Development (UPND) extends heartfelt gratitude to all members and supporters across the country for remaining steadfast, united, and committed to President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership.

On 12th August 2021, Zambians rose in unity and voted to end years of mismanagement under the Patriotic Front regime, ushering in a new era of hope, stability, and development.

Today, as we stand just one year away from the 2026 general elections, we take pride in the progress we have made despite numerous challenges, including natural disasters such as the recent drought that contributed to temporary setbacks like load shedding.

We especially wish to thank the women of Zambia for their patience, encouragement, and faith in the President. Your moral support has been a vital pillar as Government works tirelessly to overcome difficulties and deliver on its promises.

Key milestones achieved under President Hichilema’s leadership include:

Education: Introduction of Free Education for all, easing the burden on families and securing the future of our children.

Local Development: Significant increase in the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), resulting in the construction of classroom blocks, maternity wings, improved sanitation facilities, bridges, and other critical community infrastructure.

Youth & Skills Development: Provision of grants, scholarships, and skills training programs in carpentry, bricklaying, tailoring, and other trades to promote job creation and entrepreneurship.

Mining Sector: Increased investor confidence leading to the revival of operations in the Copperbelt, expansion in gold and manganese mining, and renewed focus on value addition to Zambia’s minerals.

Health: Ongoing construction and upgrading of health facilities, recruitment of thousands of health workers, improved drug supply systems, and investments in maternal and child health.

Agriculture: Timely input distribution under FISP reforms, diversification into high-value crops, and enhanced irrigation projects to reduce reliance on rain-fed farming.

Energy: Investments in new generation capacity, renewable energy projects such as solar farms, and rehabilitation of existing hydro infrastructure to strengthen energy security.

Governance: Restoration of law and order in markets and bus stations, ensuring safety, fairness, and dignity for all traders and commuters, despite a few isolated incidents that are being addressed.

As we count down to the 2026 elections, we reaffirm our full confidence in President Hichilema’s ability to deliver on his promises and steer Zambia toward greater prosperity.

We call upon every member and supporter to remain steadfast, united, and focused on safeguarding the gains we have made since August 2021.

Together, we will secure victory again in 2026.

Issued by:

Batuke Imenda

UPND Secretary-General