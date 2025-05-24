UPND HAS DELIVERED BEYOND ITS CAMPAIGN PROMISES – HH



President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA says the UPND administration has delivered beyond the promises made during the 2021 general election campaign.





Speaking during a public engagement in Choma, Southern Province, the Head of State cited key milestones such as the reintroduction of free education, provision of desks in schools, and the ongoing effort to ensure all clinics have running water.





President HICHILEMA also highlighted the restoration of law and order in markets and bus stations as a sign of improved governance.





He acknowledged that while much has been achieved, the government remains committed to delivering on the remaining promises to uplift the lives of all Zambians.