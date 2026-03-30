UPND HAS EMPLOYED CADRES IN SERIOUS GOVERNMENT POSITIONS – CHONYA



…says some are not even ashamed to take partisan stance in the management of national affairs.





LUSAKA, MONDAY, MARCH, 30, 2026 (SMART EAGLES)



CITIZENS First Party CF Deputy National Treasurer and Member of the Central Committee Brian Chonya has observed that the UPND has employed cadres into into serious government positions.





Speaking on 5 FM radio this morning, Mr. Chonya said some have even declared that there positions starts and ends with UPND and are not ashamed to take partisan stance in the management of national affairs.





He said when CF under the leadership of party president Harry Kalaba forms government in August this year, all this will come to an end.





Mr. Chonya said government positions must be given to competent and experienced people who are able to guide government into the implementation of policies.





“Certain people having positions under the UPND don’t even have a track record in areas of responsibility, so that is a miss, under the CF government jobs will be given on merit” Mr. Chonya said.





“UPND has employed serious cadres into serious positions in government. Some have even declared that there positions in government starts and ends with the UPND and are not ashamed to take partisan stance in the management of national affairs. When CF comes into power, all this will come to a halt,” He said.





And Mr. Chonya said the current acting Auditor General is in office illegally because he was not formally appointed.



He questioned whether the country lacks qualified and experienced people to take up the position of Auditor General.





“The UPND government has failed interms of governance. I want to give you an example, currently the Law Association of Zambia- LAZ has made a decision that they want to take government back to court over the issue surrounding the appointment of the Auditor General. The question you are left to wonder is that do we lack qualified people that can hold that constitutional position?” Mr. Chonya said.





Mr. Chonya adds that the UPND came into government on a platform of good governance and that’s the reason Zambians gave them the mandate to rule.





” In the history of Zambia, it is on public record that we have a public officer who refused an audit, a public audit and those things have gone quiet. When you look at the Anti Corruption of Zambia – ACC, alot of things have been brought out surrounding shoddy deals that people aligned to the UPND are doing at ZAMMSA and all these other government institutions, but nothinghas been done to hold them accountable” Mr. Chonya said.





Meanwhile, Mr. Chonya also observed that people that speak the truth within the ruling party are sidelined.





He said CF president Harry Kalaba as extended an olive branch to these people to join hands and work with the opposition party.



#SmartEagles2026.