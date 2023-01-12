UPND has let Zambians down – Capt Mukengami

By Edwin Mbulo in Livingstone

THE spirit’s of Dr Kenneth Kaunda, Elijah Mudenda, Grey Zulu, Mainza Chona, Alex Shapi and others will not rest until we reconstruct UNIP, says Captain Robert Mukengami.

He notes that President Hakainde Hichilema talks as if he is still in the opposition.

“UPND has let the people of Zambia down. They were given a majority vote but they are still campaigning,” he notes.

In an interview with The Mast, the retired captain said UNIP is the only opposition political party that can save Zambians.

“We are organising a UNIP symposium, an indaba. And this should be held God willing by April. And as national chairman, I am looking at all UNIP young turks, like comrade Muhabi Lungu, old guards like General (Kingsley) Chinkuli, Tiyaonse Kabwe, Alfred Banda, Njekwa Anamela,” he said. “We need to get back the spirits of KK, Nalumino Mundia, Grey Zulu, Elijah Mudenda, Mainza Chona, Alexi Shapi and the others. These will not rest until we reorganise UNIP.”

Capt Mukengami also indicated that even non-UNIP members who are keen followers of the former ruling party would be free to attend the symposium.

He said the symposium would be held at Mulungushi Rock of Authority next to Mulungushi University.

Capt Mukengami said no other political party shall surpass UNIP’s track record on uniting Zambians as well as its record on education, health and agriculture.

On corruption fight, the UNIP leader said what is happening is vegeance, but was quick to add that he does not mean that those who may have committed crimes should not be prosecuted.

On health, Capt Mukengami said there are no drugs in health centres.

He said he has a number of prescriptions given to him by a health centre in Livingstone’s Dambwa North.

He called for the CDF to be revisited and accused the UPND leaders of giving their relatives projects.

“Go to Hillcrest Technical Secondary School and find out who sunk a borehole there. It is two ladies who related to a minister. CDF leaves much to be desired,” said Capt Mukengami said. “To date no government has beaten UNIP on agriculture and education. What you have now is partial free education.”