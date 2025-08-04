UPND heading for exit in 2026 – Bauleni residents



…as they mob DU president with “Uchi” chants





By Francis Chipalo



Barely a few months of its launch as an alternative party with fresh ideologies, the Democratic Union (DU) has continued attracting support from citizens in various communities across the country.





Meanwhile, party leader Ackim Antony Njobvu was on Sunday unexpectedly mobbed by residents in Lusaka’s Bauleni compound where he had attended church service.



Njobvu who was about to drive out was met with hundreds of residents among them, women and youths with chants of Uchi Uchi Uchi ( honey), the DU’s slogan.





The excited gathering demanded that Njobvu addresses them, stating that they felt cheated by the current government which had promised them a better livelihood.





The residents disclosed that life had become unbearable for most households in the area as cost of living hard become beyond.





The residents stated that the ruling UPND is headed for the exit door in 2026, further declaring support for Democratic Union.



In addressing them, the opposition leader urged people to use their ballots wisely in the 2026 general elections by voting for the DU.





“We just came for church service, but I am glad to see you here and that you want change. However, for that change to happen, we need to work together as members of the community so that this party can grow and serve Zambians in 2026,” Njobvu said.





Meanwhile, Njobvu challenged young people at the United Church of Zambia (UCZ) St. Thomas Bauleni congregation to rise to the occasion and take charge.



In his usual emphasis that it is time for the youth to drive Zambia’s economic agenda, Njobvu said, for as long as the youth do not unite on national matters, things would remain the same.





“I would also like to urge the church to pray for the peace, unity and the leadership of this country in view of next year’s elections so that peace continues to prevail in Zambia as a christian nation,” he said.





And presiding Reverend, Rev. Agora echoed Njobvu’s message of peace during her sermon.





DU secretary general Kaunda Phiri blessed the church choir with non – DU chitenge material much to their joy.





The DU leadership has recently been engaging with various churches in promoting peace in the country especially in view of the impass between the Zambian government and former President Edgar Lungu’s family over his funeral arrangements.





Njobvu has constantly stated that if not well handled, the issue has potential of disturbing the peace in the country.