UPND IS A GROUP OF VENDORS TRYING TO SELL STATE ASSETS – MSONI
UPND-ALLIANCE partner, All Peoples Congress (APC) president, Nason Msoni has described the UPND led government as vendors, whose interest has now shifted to selling a military jet for profits.
Msoni observes that the appetite of selling government assets by the UPND is unprecedented to the extent of disposing off a military jet meant to protect the President.
His comment follows the revelations by former Ministry of Defence Permanent Secretary, Stardy Mwale who said the jet was not an ordinary plane but Air Force One.
Mwale, has since requested President Hakainde Hichilema to weave his oath of secrecy in order for him to speak about the purchase and the nature of the plane under investigations.
Msoni says the revelations were serious as they questions the mental capacity of merchants (vendors) trying to sell a military jet with most advanced instruments designed to protect the President.
“Following the serious revelation made by the former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Defense Mr Stardy Mwale, the burden now invariably shifts on the reasoning and the mental capacity of the Merchants (vendors ) themselves trying to sell a military Jet with the most advanced instruments on board meant and designed to protect the president. It is clearly stated that additionally there is a top up of $50 million USD worth of security equipment installed in that jet over and above its normal cost price,” he said.
Msoni has also noted with sadness that no normal reasoning human being can contemplate to sell such an important equipment for a song, given the important security installations fitted on board at such a colossal cost.
He said the argument advanced by the vendors in reference to the UPND leadership of saying the jet was too expensive to maintain does not make sense.
“The argument advanced by the merchants is that this jet is too expensive to maintain and they intend to sell it and buy a similar one. I don’t know whether this line of argument really makes sense to anyone. It is absolutely a senseless argument meant to hoodwink the gullible citizens,” he said.
Msoni has since demanded that Zambians stop the sell of the jet by a government of vendors.
“The Jet cannot be sold and must not be sold because the equipment is meant to Protect the head of state. In any case the question of selling the Jet must now put off completely because it is potentially an exhibit. “You cannot sell an exhibit “
On the other hand, what we expect however, is that those who are charged with the responsibility of providing enhanced security for the office of the President will appropriately counsel the errant merchants from selling an important piece of equipment meant to protect the office holder,” said.
He has since advised the UPND administration to value the security of the President and not profits they want to achieve.
“It is important to note that profits and security are at variance to each other. Undoubtedly the motivation for the sell of the jet is driven by pride, bitterness and the corrosive hate for the previous administration,” said Msoni.
Mr. Msoni, i do not know how many Zambians will agree with your reasoning on the presidential plain. Surely, even if you have such appetite to get rich quickly, would you be buying such an expensive jet when your economy is growing in the negative? What would be the priority area for Mr. Msoni given this scenario? Of course to grow the economy.
If this is so, why then spend money meant for serving the poor on protecting one4 man who is not under any threat. The answer is to think of an exorbitant purchase so that even what you will steal from there is exorbitantly high. DO NOT PROTECT THIEVES UNLESS YOU ATE WITH THEM.
I think some politicians should learn to have moral STANDING like Pastor and president of MMD DR Nervers Mumbai who always speaks with integrity and morality. What is it that you are calling UPND to be vendors selling state assets. Almost all state assets were sold by the MMD government of Chiluba where the likes of EDITH NAWAKWI were in power and formulated the policies that supported privatisation. But the same came from darkness and started condemning someone who was not in government by then. They sold and knackered almost everything that DR. KAUNDA and his team worked hard for mother Zambia. We had a lot of companies which included MWAISEN STORES AND NIEC STORES, NOW where are thee companies today. We used to make our own drinks like TIP TOP, TARINO , KWENCH ask them why did we stop producing and why are You just condemning the innocent people? you will just be bringing curses on yourselves. You Ask PF why the CHINESE are everywhere in the country side mining different types of our minerals and you just vomit on innocent people! Rubbish. You people like mmembe, kachishima, tayali, you are like Judas Iscariot who sold the LORD JESUS CHRIST but ended up hanging himself, at least he realised the wrong he did unlike you vultures. Let your friends do the work and give them space to correct the many wrong PF did and created but where there are wrong critisise them genuinely. Be like Sunday Chandra and the BINWELL MPUNDU AND KANGOMBEsKANGOMBEs, young but very brilliant politicians. Not you and the likes lost nakacinda. You are diluting politics. Grow up and make politics be of Hornour .PLEASE! Please.
Msoni is just Bitter for not being given an appointment and he is being Tribal too and just wants to protect his tribesmate to buying a cheap plane at an inflated price. Otherwise what Business has Msoni got over that plane above other citizens?
This Govt should have sold that plane already, what are they still waiting for? They don’t need permission from this grumpy, disgraced and tribal OLD MAN called Msoni.