UPND IS EVIL- Hon. Binwell MPUNDU

Binwell MPUNDU writes;

UPND IS EVIL.

They have now proposed amendments to the code of conduct for MP’s and they are now suggesting that an MP who tells lies on the floor can be convicted and further they are suggesting that any one who goes against any provision of this code of conduct must Vacate(cease to be a member of parliament) his Seat.

Remember these UPND are fond of lies and can accuse you of lying as they did to me on the CBU meal allowance issue and as they have done today suggesting that i have lied that Levy Mwanawasa university students were chanting Bally must go.Imagine what they would do with this law in their hands.

The constitution prescribes when one can stop being an MP and so any useless secondary law should never be entertained

KWENA ABA BANTU ARE EVIL, AKALUMBAFYE.