UPND IS EVIL- Hon. Binwell MPUNDU

Binwell MPUNDU writes;
UPND IS EVIL.
They have now proposed amendments to the code of conduct for MP’s and they are now suggesting that an MP who tells lies on the floor can be convicted and further they are suggesting that any one who goes against any provision of this code of conduct must Vacate(cease to be a member of parliament) his Seat.
Remember these UPND are fond of lies and can accuse you of lying as they did to me on the CBU meal allowance issue and as they have done today suggesting that i have lied that Levy Mwanawasa university students were chanting Bally must go.Imagine what they would do with this law in their hands.
The constitution prescribes when one can stop being an MP and so any useless secondary law should never be entertained
KWENA ABA BANTU ARE EVIL, AKALUMBAFYE.
If true, i don’t trust this boy, but again if this is true, this is very bad, such a devilish parley provision.
Any mp that votes for this should not come back to parley. The president has no part to mp conduct in parley, dictatorial.
Upnd should be careful, these things will come back and eat them real bad, you’re not in power for ever
Truthfully speaking, when you talk if a bin, there is nothing that goes in or out of it is well.
Discilpline and intergrity are very vital for honour to have meaning.
This chap and his friend have just messed up chances for the youth to be elevated to leadership positions.
Maturity really matters in politics.
Look at his colleague, he lost his opportunity to make a very vital contribution to the nation and decided to play to the gallery. That stint took him to jail.
Look at the other one, he even ran away from his own country because of trying to replicate the mafia style of doing things.
These characters plus a few delinquent adults have degraded the caliber of MPs and it is so embarrassing.
It appears they go there for drama and not representing Zambians
The sakala brothers once sang a song; “ANIWONE ANIWONE. ANANKALA PANSIMBI YAKUPYA”. In English it means literally that a showoff ended up seating on hot iron, or that those that play to the gallery often fall badly.
One would wonder how some people would behave if they were to be in a position like that of Jito Kayumba or Chipokota Mwanawasa.