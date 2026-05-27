UPND LACK ORIGINALITY, EVERYTHING THEY DO IS COPIED & RECYCLED FROM PF- LINDA BANKS

She writes 👇🏾 👇🏾

BanaBaabo~ 🗣️I’ve just witnessed something so painfully ridiculous , I had to ask myself: surely the UPND can think for themselves at least once?





I’m so sorry to say, but the sound sounds stupid, you’re using videos with projects that were built by ECL, lyrics that were sang for the great Magufuli… olo nayo in another language .





Imagine begging for Magufuli’s famous anthem, only to do a quick copy …. replaced Magufuli with HH. 🤣 Awe mwe… even school pupils put more effort into assignments than this copy-paste politics.

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You have access to everything these days …. strategists, media teams, even AI 🤖 but originality still refuses to locate you. Everything is borrowed. Everything is recycled. Everything is imitation.





And honestly, this has become your trademark. You didn’t just borrow a song; you inherited almost the entire PF starter pack. You collected their singers, absorbed their MPs, adopted most of their policies, and even perfected the same rude, confrontational cadre behaviour you used to condemn daily. 😭





Even Bill 10 mysteriously resurrected itself as Bill 7. Same script, same intentions… just different packaging. Ba Zambia ni ma labels fye changing. 📜





At this point, the whole political strategy feels like walking in other people’s footsteps while pretending you built the road yourself. If you can’t even compose your own campaign anthem, how exactly are we supposed to believe you’re bringing fresh ideas to govern a whole country? 🤷🏾‍♀️💅🏾