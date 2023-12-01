UPND looters have Hichilema’s blessings – Nawakwi

The looting from these “young looters” in the UPND has been sanctioned by President Hakainde Hichilema himself, says FDD leader Edith Nawakwi.

Speaking with Daily Revelation over the proliferation of outside court settlements where UPND cadres and officials are being rewarded handsomely for having suffered injustices, Nawakwi said every Zambian that participated in the Independence struggle and the fight to restore multipartism back in the country, like former vice-president Brigadier General Godfrey Miyanda, should demand hefty outside court settlement rewards.

She demanded that they must do so since this is the culture the UPND administration has introduced in the nation.

“The behavior of Hakainde and his followers is no different from that of the wicked sons of Eli, the looters. He’s not even quite to the stature of Eli the priest but he watches the looting fully sanctioned by him,” Nawakwi said. “The looting, the plunder is because of the deep corruption of their leader. So even his followers have to loot. Have you ever heard that freedom fighters who slept in trenches… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/upnd-looters-have-hichilemas-blessings-nawakwi/