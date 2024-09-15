UPND LUSAKA DISTRICT CHAIRMAN CALLS FOR GRASSROOT AUDIT AND UNITY AHEAD OF 2026 ELECTIONS



LUSAKA- The United Party for National Development (UPND) Lusaka District Chairman, Savious Ndaba, has called for an immediate audit of the party’s grassroots structures within Lusaka District, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen party mobilization ahead of the 2026 General Elections.



Speaking during a meeting held in Lusaka Central Constituency yesterday, Mr. Ndaba stressed the need for unity among all party members and warned against internal divisions that could hinder UPND’s dominance.



He commended members for their unwavering support of the party’s agenda and urged all structures, from grassroots to national level, to work together to fulfill the party’s promises to the Zambian people.



Mr. Ndaba also outlined a series of strategies aimed at empowering constituency and ward structures. He advised that these structures should highlight the significant achievements the UPND government has made in its three years in power, using them as key messages in their outreach efforts.



The meeting also focused on strengthening collaboration between elected officials and the party structures. Mr. Ndaba called on Members of Parliament, ward councillors, and other elected officials to involve party structures in the development and vision of their constituencies.



“All elected officials should involve the party structures in their vision, as it is the job of the structures to represent and sell the elected leaders to the broader community,” he said.



While at the same function, Mr . Mulambo Haimbe, the Lusaka Central Member of Parliament who is also Minister of Foreign Affairs, echoed Mr. Ndaba’s sentiments, emphasizing the importance of the party’s structures in ensuring effective governance and development.



He reaffirmed his commitment to maintaining open communication with party members and encouraged an inclusive approach to achieve the party’s objectives.



Meanwhile, UPND Lusaka District Vice Chairman for Politics, Ackim Moono, called for increased mobilization efforts. He urged party members to step up and work hard to secure a win in the 2026 elections, stating,



“The time for excuses is over. We must prioritize mobilization to defend our government and the President.”



The meeting was attended by several Lusaka District officials, including Silwizya Ward Councillor and Deputy Mayor Ketty Nanyangwe, Independence Ward Councillor Mubotu Madyenkuku, and Lubwa Ward Councillor Clement Milonga.



UPND District officials are currently making rounds to audit party structures, having already visited Munali, Chawama, and now Lusaka Central.



(C) UPND LUSAKA CENTRAL INFORMATION AND PUBLICITY DEPARTMENT.