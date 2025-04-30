UPND Matero aspiring candidate unveils anti Miles Sampa campaign, pledges real change

UPND Matero aspiring candidate unveils anti Miles campaign, pledges real change



UPND aspiring Member of Parliament for Matero Constituency Evans Mukobela popularly known as Kapokola who has unleashed an anti- Miles Sampa campaign has pledged real change for the people of Matero in 2026.



Mukobela promised the constituents more peace, unity and progress under the leadership of President Hichilema.



Addressing a crowd in Muchinga Ward 28, Mukobela noted some of the UPND’s key achievements such as the introduction of free education, recruitment of more teachers, increased Constituency Development Fund (CDF), improved youth job opportunities and the return of peace and order in Zambia’s political space.



“The days of fear and violence are gone. President Hichilema has restored dignity and brought real development. Matero must now rally behind him for a greater victory in 2026,” he said.



Mukobela also served food to hundreds who gathered for the meeting and gave out UPND-branded chitenges and caps to strengthen the party’s presence.



He also pointed to youth empowerment programmes like the ZNS Youth Empowerment Scheme as a tool to unlock opportunities for young people in Matero.



He criticised current leaders in the area for neglecting development and allowing projects such as the Muchinga Market to deteriorate.



“Since 2021, we have been led by people more focused on political battles than improving lives. That must change,” he said.



Mukobela was joined by local party leaders, including Constituency IPS Elvis Mbapera and Ward Chairman Chrispin Tembo who are helping build strong grassroots support for UPND in the area.



“I’m not an outsider, I live among you and I know your struggles. Let’s work together to build a better Matero and support the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema,” Mukobela said.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, April 29, 2025

