UPND may claim victory in Kawambwa, but they have lost the trust and respect of the Zambian people – Edgar  Lungu

My Fellow Zambians,



When I made the decision to return to politics, it was not for personal ambition. It was to defend the democracy that belongs to all Zambians. Yesterday’s election in Kawambwa reaffirmed the importance of the mission I laid out for myself on 28th October last year. I meant my words and still stand by what l said!





*A Call for Unity Among Opposition*



I speak to you today with gratitude in my heart and a deep sense of responsibility to the democracy that we all cherish and must guard jealously. To all the political parties that participated in the Kawambwa by-election, I express my heartfelt gratitude for your courage, patriotism and commitment to our electoral democracy and republican constitution. As opposition, lets unite as we consider contesting future polls such as in Petauke so that our vote is not fragmented. This is both important and crucial!





Despite political violence, unfair treatment, state intimidations and structural manipulations in Kawambwa, the opposition stood tall and fought for democracy and mother Zambia. That was good and highly commendable. Allow me to salute you all for demonstrating to the world through your efforts that modern Zambia still has many assertive democracy defenders. Let us collaborate, learn, strategise and grow stronger together as we prepare for future elections. When we work together as opposition, we have seen that we can achieve a lot for Zambians.





*New resolve and commitment*



Therefore, even in the face of such blatant manipulation of the outcome by the UPND, we find opportunities to strengthen our resolve and move on. The Kawambwa by-election has provided us with three key lessons that we must carry forward:



1. Learning the Tactics of the UPND: This election has given us first-hand experience of the methods being employed by the UPND to win elections. We will craft better strategies and tactics to counter their actions in the future.





2. Exposing their Desperation: The desperation displayed by the UPND to win this election at all costs was evident. We were meticulous in recording and documenting every infringement, every act of intimidation, and every malpractice we witnessed. These records will serve not only as evidence but also as a warning to the world and our fellow Zambians about the lengths the UPND is willing to go to undermine democracy.





3. Building Electoral Integrity: The lessons learnt from Kawambwa highlight the urgent need for better electoral infrastructure to protect our ballots and our democracy. I call upon all well-wishers, including the donor community, to join us in this effort. Protecting the integrity of our electoral process is critical, not just for democracy’s sake but for the peace and unity that Zambia has enjoyed since independence.





*A Commitment to Peace and Democracy*



Fellow Zambians, let us remind ourselves of an old saying: “ *If you win by cheating, you have already lost*.” The UPND may claim victory in Kawambwa, but they have lost the trust and respect of the Zambian people. We will continue to work tirelessly to protect our democracy, for it is the foundation of the peace we have enjoyed since independence.





The Kawambwa by-election, which concluded last night, was an eye-opening event for all of us who believe in free, fair, and peaceful elections. Sadly, the process fell far short of the internationaly accepted standards set by our Electoral Commission and, more importantly, the expectations of the Zambian people, and more specifically, the people of Kawambwa.





Reports from the ground spoke of voter intimidation, outright manipulation of the process, and a disregard for the principles that make elections free and fair. The actions and incidences we witnessed in Kawambwa do not just undermine this single election; they corrode our trust in the entire electoral system including future polls. But let us all remain resolute and firm in demanding for free, fair and credible elections in Zambia and continue to defend our cherished constitutional democracy!





May God bless Zambia, and may peace and justice always prevail.



Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu

Sixth President of Zambia

Tonse Alliance Chairman

PF President