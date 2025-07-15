UPND Media Director Mark Simuuwe Leads Media Team in Mourning NLP President Frasier Siwale



Lusaka, Zambia – July 15, 2025



The United Party for National Development (UPND) Media Team, led by Media Director Mr. Mark Simuuwe has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of New Labour Party (NLP) President Frasier Siwale, who died aged 60 at Lusaka’s Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital.





Mr. Simuuwe, who was in China as part of a delegation accompanying UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda, said he received the news of Mr. Siwale’s death while on official duty abroad. He described Mr. Siwale as a courageous and principled leader whose voice shaped Zambia’s democratic space.





“I was deeply saddened to learn of Mr. Siwale’s passing while away in China. He was a bold, outspoken leader who championed justice, even in the face of adversity. His passing is not only a loss to his family and party, but to the entire democratic movement in Zambia,” Mr. Simuuwe said.





Frasier Siwale led the New Labour Party, which was an alliance partner of the UPND, particularly during the push for democratic reforms and the struggle against the excesses of the previous regime. His steadfastness and fearlessness earned him respect across the political divide.





“Mr. Siwale was not afraid to speak out against injustice. His life and legacy remind us of the painful injustices many citizens faced under the previous administration. He paid a personal price for standing up to authoritarian tendencies, and we must honour that courage,” Mr. Simuuwe emphasized.





Mr. Simuuwe, joined by senior members of the UPND Media Team, visited the late Siwale’s family in Lusaka to offer condolences and reaffirm the UPND’s solidarity with the NLP during this difficult time.





“Though we belonged to different parties, we shared common values of justice, democracy, and service to the Zambian people. Let us mourn him not just as a political figure, but as a patriot who gave his voice to the voiceless,” Mr. Simuuwe said





The late Siwale is survived by four children, two sons, and two daughters.



(C) UPND Media Team