UPND MEDIA DIRECTOR QUESTIONS LEGAL ACCOUNTABILITY OF CLERGY AMID MOTOR VEHICLE-RELATED CASES





The United Party for National Development (UPND) Media Director, Mr. Mark Simuuwe, has expressed concern over apparent inconsistencies in the enforcement of the law regarding motor vehicle-related offences.





Mr. Simuuwe has questioned whether certain members of the clergy are being treated as immune from prosecution, despite direct and overwhelming evidence linking them to violations of the law.





He emphasized that ordinary Zambian citizens are held accountable under the law, and it is perplexing that similar accountability seems not to apply to religious leaders





“Why should ordinary Zambians face sentencing while others, by virtue of their position in the clergy, appear to be spared? We ask; what law is being followed?” Mr. Simuuwe remarked.





He referenced the recent sentencing of former Zambia Revenue Authority Commissioner, Mr. Kingsley Chanda, who was jailed for offences relating to motor vehicles, noting that this underscores the principle that no one is above the law. “If Mr. Chanda, a high-ranking public official, can be held accountable, why should the clergy be treated differently when evidence exists?” he questioned.





Mr. Simuuwe called on law enforcement agencies, including the Zambia Police Service and the Anti-Corruption Commission, to uphold the principle of equality before the law and ensure that justice is applied without fear or favor, regardless of the individual’s position or status.





He further urged the public to demand transparency and consistency in legal processes, warning that selective enforcement undermines public confidence in the justice system and sets a dangerous precedent.





Issued by:

Mark Simuuwe

Media Director – United Party for National Development (UPND)