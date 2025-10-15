UPND MEDIA DIRECTOR QUESTIONS LEGAL ACCOUNTABILITY OF CLERGY AMID MOTOR VEHICLE-RELATED CASES
The United Party for National Development (UPND) Media Director, Mr. Mark Simuuwe, has expressed concern over apparent inconsistencies in the enforcement of the law regarding motor vehicle-related offences.
Mr. Simuuwe has questioned whether certain members of the clergy are being treated as immune from prosecution, despite direct and overwhelming evidence linking them to violations of the law.
He emphasized that ordinary Zambian citizens are held accountable under the law, and it is perplexing that similar accountability seems not to apply to religious leaders
“Why should ordinary Zambians face sentencing while others, by virtue of their position in the clergy, appear to be spared? We ask; what law is being followed?” Mr. Simuuwe remarked.
He referenced the recent sentencing of former Zambia Revenue Authority Commissioner, Mr. Kingsley Chanda, who was jailed for offences relating to motor vehicles, noting that this underscores the principle that no one is above the law. “If Mr. Chanda, a high-ranking public official, can be held accountable, why should the clergy be treated differently when evidence exists?” he questioned.
Mr. Simuuwe called on law enforcement agencies, including the Zambia Police Service and the Anti-Corruption Commission, to uphold the principle of equality before the law and ensure that justice is applied without fear or favor, regardless of the individual’s position or status.
He further urged the public to demand transparency and consistency in legal processes, warning that selective enforcement undermines public confidence in the justice system and sets a dangerous precedent.
Issued by:
Mark Simuuwe
Media Director – United Party for National Development (UPND)
Be Careful what you wish for.. And be careful with your Mouth, Mark Simuuwe . In the Bible book of James, we are told that the Tongue is one of the smallest Organs, but the most dangerous..It can inflame the whole nation. Wars have been fought by failure to control the Tongue.
If you want Arch Bishop Dr Alick Banda to be arrested, go ahead and arrest him.
Mr Hakainde Hichilema has been making huge donations to Churches and religious Organizations. Millions of Kwacha to UCZ, SDA, Reformed church, Baptist church, Pentecostal Churches, and on and on. But he is a person who has failed to publicly declared his Assets. Where is he getting the money he is throwing around to Churches, some thing he wasn’t able to do when he was a private citizen?
For Arch Bishop Dr Alick Banda, what offence has he committed for which Mark Simuuwe wants him to be arrested? How many institutions benefited from the ZRA disposal of Assets, (from which the Catholic Church Lady of Mercy got a vehicle ) that it should always be about the Catholic Church and Arch Bishop Dr Alick Banda.
As Jesus Christ said, when you look at a Woman Lustfully, you have already committed Adultery with her.
Mark Simuuwe, the Media Director of the UPND, according to the bible Scriptures, you have already arrested Arch Bishop Dr Alick Banda.
@One Hundred Thousand Kwacha NKUKU Man, you should differentiate between public and private money. A private citizen is free to donate their money to anyone, but that is not the case for public money, because it does not belong to an individual. And to educate you on president HH’s donations, may be you have not been living in Zambia for you not to know that that president HH has been giving to the needy and other organizations in need even when he was in opposition. Just to enlighten you, the man wanted to donated a Genset to Chawama clinic in 2020 during the time of load shedding, but he was stopped by the PF government. Again, he wanted to donate a truck of mealie meal to Kafue residents during the time of hunger, but again he was stopped by the PF. So the man has been a giver for a long time, and for your information, the man is not poor, but well to do. Furthermore, it’s your PF government which changed the law on declaration of assets for serving government officials, then which law do you want him to use to declare his assets? If you are interested in his wealth, you can go to ECZ, because he, together with other presidential aspirants declared their assets, and again, it was your PF government that changed to law on ECZ announcing the declarations made by the aspirants.
Chief, choose your battles. Your utterances may be perceived as attacking the church. Wisdom is always needed even in politics.
Your job is to articulate the successes of UPND as a party not to.open new war fronts. The courts have dealt with it and that is it.
He is trying to query on the part of receiving stolen property.But some body thought it was good will.