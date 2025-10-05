

UPND Media Director Urges Clergy to Promote Unity Ahead of 2026 Elections



By Wilson Mulinda



UPND Media Director, Mark Simuuwe, has voiced concern over remarks made by Italy-based Catholic priest, Father Oscar Mpombo, during his appearance on opposition figure Emmanuel Mwamba’s podcast.



In a statement issued to ZNBC News, Mr. Simuuwe said the priest’s comments promote ethnic hegemony and disunity, which contradict the values expected of religious leaders. “One cannot be a prince of peace and at the same time a prince of confusion,” he stated.





Mr. Simuuwe urged Father Mpombo to return to Zambia and engage in politics openly if he wishes to do so, rather than issuing commentary from abroad that he described as detached and misleading. He criticized the use of religious platforms to spread division, calling it a betrayal of the gospel’s message of love and peace.





He further questioned whether some clergy have strayed from scripture that emphasizes unity, humility, and love, instead resorting to divisive rhetoric.

As Zambia approaches the 2026 general election, Mr. Simuuwe stressed the importance of safeguarding peace and urged religious leaders to recommit to building bridges and promoting harmony.