“UPND MEDIA TEAM: DOING WHAT THEY’RE PAID TO DO”

by Timmy

In recent times, we’ve noticed a concerning trend where certain individuals have been criticizing the UPND media team for doing an excellent job in countering opposition narratives and keeping the public informed about the truth. For the first time in Zambian political history, we have a ruling party with an active media presence that’s holding the opposition accountable for their actions.

The UPND media team’s role is to provide accurate information to the public, and they’re doing just that. Whenever the opposition spews lies or misinformation, the UPND media team responds with facts, setting the record straight. This is a welcome development in our political landscape.

However, some individuals seem to be frustrated with the UPND media team’s effectiveness. They appear to be expecting the media team to perform tasks that aren’t within their job description. Let’s be clear: within the UPND party structure, there are different departments with distinct responsibilities. The media team isn’t responsible for party mobilization or economic issues; those tasks fall under different departments.

It’s unfair to expect the UPND media team to abandon their core function and start focusing on party mobilization or economic matters. Their job is to communicate the party’s message, counter opposition propaganda, and keep the public informed. We urge those criticizing the UPND media team to understand their role and let them work according to their job description.

The UPND media team won’t keep quiet while the opposition spreads falsehoods against the President and the government. They’re doing their job, and they’re doing it well. Let’s allow them to continue their good work without interference.

WAGON MEDIA