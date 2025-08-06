UPND MEDIA TEAM MEMBER NABBED BY POLICE FOR THEFT, IMPERSONATION AND ALTERING OF DOCUMENTS





A member of the United Party for National Development Media team, Kelvin Chifokolo has been arrested by police in Lusaka.





This is in line with investigations on allegations of Theft, Impersonation and Altering of documents.





Chifokolo who is also a former Prime Television employee had resigned in December of 2024 after facing displinary charges,





Allegations are that Chifokolo collected money amounting to k116,000 in July of 2025 from a named church meant for adverts on pretext that he was doing it for and on behalf of Prime Television.





And only remitted k60,000 to Prime Television head of marketing manager Charity Banda.



And the said Banda was also interrogated by police and stated that she only received k60,000 from Chifokolo, and expressed ignorance over the remainder of the money from the k116,000.





Further allegations are that Chifokolo altered old Prime Television receipts that had came in his possession during the time that he worked for the company, changing the dates and issued them to the said church as proof of payment for the transaction of the k116,000.





And Police assistant public relations officer Godfrey Chilabi in a statement issued to the press has confirmed the arrest of Chifokolo stating that he is currently in police custody awaiting to appear before the courts of law.



